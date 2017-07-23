Fresh plans for Sheffield city centre office block

Have your say

New plans to convert city centre shops and offices into apartments have been revealed.

Murt Merali wants to redevelop the block to the south east of Castle Square, opposite the tram stop.

The proposal is to create apartments on the first, second, third and fourth floors, while also extending the building to the rear.

Mr Merali has previously been granted permission to convert the building into 21 flats and build an extension of 13 flats.