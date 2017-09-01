Free programme to help organisations with digital growth aspirations in South Yorkshire

Over 100 organisations will be helped to achieve growth aspirations through an exciting initiative being launched across South Yorkshire.

They will each receive free bespoke and structured advice and support to maximise uptake of new and developing digital technologies.

And it is anticipated that 16 new businesses could be created across Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham under the Superfast South Yorkshire Digital Growth Programme.

Managed by East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire), the programme will see 60 full-day action-planning workshops and 20 three-hour awareness-raising seminars held across the region in the next 14 months.

Themes covered by the programme will include digital marketing for start-ups, planning an effective website, search engine optimisation and analytics, ecommerce, using social media, working with images and video, utilising data, cloud computing, cyber resilience, email marketing and blogging.

Natalie Ward, programme manager for Superfast South Yorkshire, said: “Businesses are the engine room that power local economies, but knowing the true value of digital technology and understanding what is right for your businesses can be a daunting challenge. That makes it all too easy to miss out on opportunities for improvement.

“The programme we’re delivering seeks to encourage enterprises with growth aspirations to explore and introduce new and emerging ICT products to improve their competitiveness and productivity.”

The programme will be delivered by East Midlands Chamber’s specialist and highly-regarded Digital Growth Programme team under Superfast South Yorkshire Digital Growth Programme branding and through a dedicated web portal.

The Chamber is delivering similar programmes across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire where demand for places has been high.

Organisations will have to meet eligibility criteria to take part in the programme – which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund - but once accepted could be entitled to financial support through the Superfast South Yorkshire Connection and Innovation voucher scheme.

For more information, visit www.superfastsouthyorkshire.co.uk/digitalgrowth.