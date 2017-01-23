Former Sheffield pub could become apartments

A developer wants to knock down a city pub and put up a three-storey apartment building in its place.

Abdul Asker has revealed his plans to build on the site of the Burgoyne Arms in Langsett Road, Owlerton.

Mr Asker wants to knock down the pub, which has been closed for a decade, and build 14 flats in its place.

According to the application, the development would fit into an emerging trend in Langsett Road.

It says: “All previous commercial units on the stretch of road and locality are fastly being demolished or converted to create residential units.”

It adds: “The development will provide a wide choice of high quality homes, both affordable and market housing to address the requirements of the community.

“It will widen opportunities for home ownership and ensure high quality housing for those who cannot afford market housing, in particular those who are vulnerable.”

