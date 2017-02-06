Former Sheffield bank branch could become bar and health spa

A former bank branch could be turned into a bar and health spa.

Matthew Taylor, from Laceby, has applied to convert the old Yorkshire Bank building at the foot of The Moor.

The branch closed in 2014 and has been empty since.

Mr Taylor hopes to create a mixed use property split between a health club and spa, and a bar with live entertainment. The two areas will be independent of each other.

According to the application, the health club will require membership, while the bar will be open to the public.

The application says: “The business will be a small intimate bar with a stage area for live entertainment. This business will occupy the front of the ground floor.

“The bar will also house a small retail area where it will sell products suitable for its customers.”

The businesses would create 15 full-time and 10 part-time jobs.

