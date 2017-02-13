FlyDSA: ‘We have a duty to promote airport’

The International Trade Forum supports Doncaster Sheffield Airport in word - and in deed.

Last year the Sheffield-based group organised a trade mission to Berlin from the airport and later this year it will stage an event at the site to tell bosses about opportunities in one of the countries it flies to, Poland.

#FlyDSA campaign is in association with Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Renate Halton, forum executive manager, said the trade mission - to rail industry trade fair InnoTrans in Berlin - had two aims: to promote international trade and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The forum has directors with a wealth of experience including William Beckett, former MD of William Beckett Plastics, Arkote MD Peter Skinner, Macalloy MD Peter Hoy and Ken Torres, managing director of Torres Pumps.

And all want to see it expand.

Renate said: “We are always looking to see how me might use it. We might not have gone to Innotrans if we couldn’t have flown out of Doncaster. We wanted to highlight the airport.

“I love it – it’s easy to get to and simple to use. The parking is amazing and we used the business lounge which was nice.

“I’m a big ambassador, but I also believe we have got a duty to promote it. We are always looking to see where we can use it. On any trip we consider it first. I think everyone is waking up to the airport for business.”

More than 20 people from South Yorkshire went on the Berlin trade mission including past Master Cutler Craig McKay.

He said: “It was very convenient and connected us directly to Berlin, reducing total travel time, making business easier. It was also a talking point – it is important that business people in Berlin know that they can now fly directly into our region.

“Businesses should choose to travel from our airport to ensure the growing number of routes remain viable.”

Richard Wright, executive director of Sheffield Chamber, said: “A successful international airport is a critical part of the infrastructure required to drive economic growth.

“Sheffield Chamber has supported Doncaster Sheffield Airport from the beginning, including the closure of the old Sheffield airport, because we recognised it was the best economic solution.

“We are fortunate to have Peel Group who is prepared to take a long term view of their investment but it needs everybody in the region to think Doncaster Sheffield Airport first when they need to fly.

“We are committed to helping the airport grow its revenue and would implore everyone to use it.”