FLYDSA: Doncaster Sheffield Airport means business - and cargo too.

Have your say

The fastest-growing airport in the UK is not just a hit with holidaymakers – increasingly, bosses and senior staff choose to use it to help their business fly.

The fastest-growing airport in the UK is not just a hit with holidaymakers – increasingly, bosses and senior staff choose to use it to help their business fly.

Loading frieght at DSA.

In April, 275 business people signed a letter pledging to support it as part of The Star’s #FlyDSA campaign.

They promised to always:

n Think DSA first for leisure and business travel

n Make every effort to use it

n Encourage staff, suppliers and customers to use it

n Promote and spread the word about the airport

Here’s what some of those loyal, local flyers think.

Joanne Savory, head of account management at Clarity – The Business Travel Experts, said: “Over the last year I have travelled to Amsterdam a number of times for work.

“The journey to the airport is so easy now that the new link road from Junction 3 of the M18 is open.

“In comparison to most other airports the journey is a breeze.”

Matthew Payne, project manager at Sheffield packaging innovator Loadhog, said: “We are proud to use DSA for our business travel and use the airport regularly for trips to Paris and Eastern Europe with colleagues from France flying into the airport at least three times per month and our team travels outward to Poland every three weeks.

“It’s a bit of a no-brainer for us as the journey to the airport is a 25-minute drive and getting through the airport is very straightforward with fewer queues compared to Manchester and East Midlands.”

DSA has also had a record year for cargo and is well placed to be a centre of freight for the North.

And it is surrounded by giant business park ‘Aero Centre Yorkshire,’ a leading location for inward investment, primarily focused on aerospace and logistics. DSA can also add value to other major regional projects such as iPort and the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

The airport is also set to lift the region’s prosperity.