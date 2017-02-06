FlyDSA Campaign: Editor’s comment - it’s time for action

Sheffield, it is time for action. Time to help ourselves and our own city.

If we want Sheffield to improve and grow we need to invest our money in our own region.

I believe 2017 is a critical year as long-term plans fall into place, work gets under way on key developments and our city shines brighter.

One of the clearest examples of where we need action is when we take to the skies for business or pleasure.

Our airport is 25 minutes drive from Sheffield city centre.

If you, I and our business leaders are serious about driving this city forward then we need to spend our money here.

We must stop putting our hard earned cash into Manchester or another city’s economy and fly from our airport.

Let’s create those jobs here and make our area into a destination that is easy to access from all corners of the world.

Importantly, we need a strong airport to attract investors, to support existing Sheffield businesses to grow and to allow us to compete. Flying from our own airport is one simple way to take action and help our own city.

DSA is at a critical point in its 11 year history.

There are well-known airlines flying from our doorstep to more than 40 destinations.

Unless we support that as a region, how can we ever expect that number to grow?

There is massive potential for development around our airport and it is a key gateway to making Sheffield more of a tourist destination.

It is also a lot simpler and quicker to reach from Sheffield than any other airport.

I understand the arguments of the past but we cannot allow them to hinder our future.

We, as a city, must show just how serious we are about making Sheffield the best it can be. That includes giving our backing to our businesses. So today The Star is launching a new campaign in association with DSA and with the support of leaders from across the sectors.

Our airport is an important piece in the jigsaw of this city’s future.

Sheffield as a whole will be better off if we help it to succeed and grow.