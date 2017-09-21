FlyDSA: £6.5bn prize if Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a success

Doncaster Sheffield Airport pumps more than £40m-a-year into the region’s economy - but it could be £6.5bn, it is claimed.

Owners Peel have invested £200m in the Finningley site and are ‘passionate’ about making it a success similar to Media City in Manchester and Liverpool 2 at the Port of Liverpool.

DSA supports just over 1,000 jobs, but if it reached its potential in the next 20 years it could fly 8m people and realise GVA in excess of £6.5bn.

Phase two of the FARRRS link road will help it get there. It is the final piece of the jigsaw linking the airport to the M18 motorway, and is set to further cut travel times from across the region.

The opening of phase one - The Great Yorkshire Way - some 18 months ago, cut journeys from Sheffield city centre to just 25 minutes.

Meanwhile the first direct bus route from Sheffield city centre to the airport started this month. The seven-day-a-week service takes 45 minutes.

Steve Gill, chief executive of Doncaster Sheffield airport. Picture Scott Merrylees

Aero Centre Yorkshire is the 1,600 acre property and logistics development site around the site - one of the largest such assets in the UK. It is suitable for hangars, industrial units, commercial developments, logistic operations and housing.

Steve Gill, DSA chief executive, said: “We believe that our site can play a significant role in the Northern Powerhouse as an asset and driver, delivering national aviation capacity needs and significant economic growth in the North. We’ve only just started our journey, come along and join us.”