Flats plan for old pub in trendy Sheffield development area

An old pub on the edge of the city centre could be knocked down and replaced with a block of flats.

David Campbell of Island Life Ltd wants to develop the site of the former Acorn Inn off Shalesmoor, next to the shipping container development known as Krynkl.

Mr Campbell was granted planning permission for a similar scheme that only involved partial demolition of the pub building in November last year.

An earlier application to convert the pub into 13 apartments and a commercial unit was approved in 2015.

But according to the latest application, the decision to go for complete demolition has been made after advice from a structural consultant on the state of the building.

The plan is to put up a block of 21 apartments around a courtyard, with space for a restaurant or cafe fronting Shalesmoor.

How the new development could look. Photo: Cadenza Architecture

Kelham Island is changing rapidly thanks to several large scale residential developments, including Little Kelham and Dun Works. Further housing proposals are going through the planning process.

There are also a number of smaller housing projects nearby, as well as business ventures such as Krynkl.