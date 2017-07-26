Five office deals set to boost Sheffield

Have your say

Five deals for Grade ‘A’ office space in Sheffield are in the pipeline as the city enjoys a summer of investment.

A ‘national blue chip company’ is set to take two floors of Steel City House on West Street, with room for up to 300 staff.

Meanwhile, three firms are set to move into 3 St Paul’s Place - a £20m office block supported by Sheffield City Council.

Law firm Freeths is expected to move from Fountain Precinct and take almost a floor.

An architects is set to take just over a floor and a national company is looking to move into Sheffield and take two floors.

They are set to join building consultancy Arup and Handelsbanken. The block opened a year ago, if the deals go through it will be about two-thirds full.

Meanwhile, it is understood another UK company is set to open in Acero, Kevin McCabe’s new block on the Digital Campus on Sheaf Street.

The firm is expected to bring 100 jobs to the city.

Mr McCabe, owner of property firm Scarborough Group and co-owner of Sheffield United, opened the building earlier this month.

Steel City House is Grade II listed and was built in 1927 in art deco style from Portland stone. Two interior ceilings are also listed.

Scotts Development is close to completing a £10m revamp to create office space for 600 people.

Managing director John Scotting, said: “As the first national blue chip occupier of Steel City House looks forward to moving into their city centre Grade ‘A’ office space, we’re planning our next string of projects.”

The firm also owns the old Gilder garage on Ecclesall Road South, one of Sheffield’s best known showrooms. It has as been cleared of cars - sparking intense interest in its future.

Interested parties include an office occupier, gym, restaurant and shops, the firm says.

The building spent some time empty last year until it was revived as a car showroom in the autumn.