First images show 'starter home' development on Sheffield outskirts as council gives green light

A modern housing development on a key regeneration site between Sheffield and Rotherham has today been granted planning permission.

Sky-House Co will now be able to built 44 'starter homes' on the Waverley regeneration site, near the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

The properties will be based on Coda Studios' design, which is a 21st-century take on the Victorian back-to-back.

Each home includes two double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, an open plan kitchen/diner and a private roof garden accessed from a private study area.

Sky-House Co was founded by Coda managing director David Cross and Philip Prince of developer Broadfield Holdings.

“This is our first Sky-House project and one about which we are all extremely excited,” said Mr Cross.

"We have spent nine years since the crash developing new housing typologies to provide sensitive urban solutions for first time buyers and young families alike.

“Our aim is to provide affordable starter homes that are beautiful, environmentally sound and materially robust to fill the gap between the apartment market and the national housebuilders."

The homes are part of a wider project to build more than 200 homes in Sheffield City Region and further afield.

The plans were approved by Rotherham Council earlier today.

“The Sky House has been one of Coda’s most talked about and applauded concepts and one that we feel will fit in perfectly with the Waverley development plan,” said Mr Cross.

“It has taken us several years of detailed negotiation with site owners Harworth Estates, who have been amazing in their support to select the right location for us to deliver this unique contemporary development.

“Rotherham Council have also been extremely positive and encouraging in dealing with our application swiftly alongside the Homes and Communities Agency who have been incredibly helpful providing funding support to deliver this new concept.

“Complete with help-to-buy this is a style of property that will provide perfect entry level properties for both first time buyers and young families in an area of great economic growth."