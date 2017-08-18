Firms look ahead to new additions after 'fantastic' few months on The Moor

New retailers and restaurants on The Moor say they have enjoyed a 'fantastic' few months since opening.

Shops including Specsavers and Blacks, food outlets such as Krispy Kreme and Pizza Express, and the nine-screen Light cinema have given visitors to the street plenty of options over the spring and summer.

The Moor is in the middle of a major redevelopment that began with the Moor Market and will continue with a new block on the corner opposite Debenhams that will house H&M.

And with a bowling alley and more shops and restaurants still to come - not to mention the retail quarter development nearby - the future looks more positive for an area that was in decline not long ago.

Phil Huby is head of retail asset management at Aberdeen Asset Management, which owns the street.

He said: "The Moor is leading the regeneration of Sheffield city centre.

Charlie and Michael Waters at the opening of Krispy Kreme.

"The cinema building should be fully occupied by Christmas which will add to the attraction of the Moor as a destination for shopping and leisure.

"We will be able to announce further lettings both in this building and in the next phase of the development shortly, plus we will have some exciting news regarding the former BHS unit.

“We are seeing a marked increase in footfall – over 21.2 per cent up on this time last year and the great thing is that we are experiencing repeat and regular shoppers who are also using our extended all day and night food offers.

"This is excellent news for us and the city centre.”

Phase three will include a new block that will house H&M.

Aberdeen's aim at the start of the redevelopment was to keep visitors on The Moor for longer. The Light cinema, which opened in April, is key to achieving this.

Business manager Ashley Inman said: "We ​have been​ absolutely bowled over by the welcome we have received and the feedback from our guests has been overwhelming.

"Our luxury seating generate​s the most positive comments, along with the friendliness of our​ team ​and the design of our café bar area.

"People​ really ​appreciate being able to ​try local beers, cakes and snacks ​ and especially love that​ they can take​ them​ into our licensed screens! Our visitor numbers continue to grow and ​we love seeing some familiar faces visit us every week.”

Phil Huby of Aberdeen Asset Management.

Krispy Kreme operations manager Ben Scott added: "We’d been looking to open in the city centre and The Moor was the obvious choice given the buzz created by redevelopment - there are so many great reasons to visit now.

"In the first week alone we sold over 12,000 doughnuts to our delighted customers. We are enjoying meeting the good people of Sheffield and look forward to seeing the business continue to grow.”

And Specsavers store director Lorna Armitage said: "Our first few months at The Moor have been absolutely fantastic.

"Thanks to our brand new, larger premises and top of the range facilities, we can offer our customers more choice of appointments and a wider range of frames.

"We've also been able to combine our optical and hearing services into a single location so customers can treat us as a one stop shop. We look forward to more businesses moving in to The Moor over the coming months."

The opening of Blacks.