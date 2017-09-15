Firm submits plan for £10m bio-energy plant in Sheffield

More details of a £36 million sustainable energies park have been revealed.

Beeley Wood Biogas Ltd has applied to build an aneorobic digestion plant on a site off Claywheels Lane, Wadsley Bridge.

The £10 million plant, which will create power from food waste, will be part of Beeley Wood Sustainable Industries Park, developed by AMG Investments.

It will be able to process and manageup to 65,000 tonnes of biodegradeable material per year, according to the planning application – which will all come from a waste recycling centre built next door.

The site is currently derelict and has been so for about 20 years, although Abbey Forged Products has already submitted plans for a new press building and demolition of exisiting structures is due to begin soon.