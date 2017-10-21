Firm promises 'very best' for tenants as new image of 250-home Sheffield estate revealed

The firm responsible for letting homes in a key city development has promised the ‘very best experience’ for tenants.

Sigma Capital Group and Sheffield Housing Company are building 250 homes off Prince of Wales Road in Manor.

The estate, to be known as Manor Boot, will be a mix of three and four-bedroom homes, and will be developed along existing roads.

The homes will be let and managed by SDL Group, for whom Paul Staley said: “It’s great that we will now be working alongside Sigma as the development comes to life, helping people to move into their new homes and ensuring that residents at Manor Boot have the very best experience.

“Our data shows that 50 per cent of our tenants move over three miles to secure the property they want, so we firmly believe this will have a positive impact on the local economy in the immediate area.”