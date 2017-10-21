Firm 'leading the way' as work begins on second phase of £4m housing scheme

Have your say

Work on the second phase of a city centre housing development has begun.

Contractors are already building phase one of Palatine Gardens, an apartment block on old industrial land between Henry Street and Roscoe Road in Shalesmoor.

Planning permission for phase two of the joint project from Crossbow Ventures and Coda Studios was granted earlier this year, and this week work started on site.

In total the scheme will comprise 101 apartments and duplexes, at a cost of £4 million.

CEO David Cross said Crossbow was ‘leading the way’ in the regeneration of Shalesmoor.

“The fact that every property in the first phase was sold before work even began is a clear indication that our faith in the redevelopment of the inner city is fully justified,” he added.