Firm granted permission for gas power plant despite concerns from Sheffield residents

Have your say

A gas power plant will be built in a Sheffield suburb despite concerns about pollution.

Councillors granted Reliance Energy permission to develop a site off Orgreave Place in Handsworth at a meeting on Tuesday.

The site off Orgreave Place.

The firm said the plant would help ‘keep the lights on’ in the local area.

Some residents objected, raising concerns about the extra emissions it would generate. But councillors were told that their air quality expert was happy it would not breach national limits.

A similar plan for Orgreave Road was withdrawn.