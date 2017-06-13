Fifty new jobs to come as Sheffield's DavyMarkham signs £20m nuclear waste deal

A Sheffield engineering firm will create 50 new jobs after winning a £20 million contract to work on nuclear power sites.

DavyMarkham, which already employs 152 staff in the city, will work with sister firm Amber Precast to design and build reinforced steel and concrete containers.

The firm will create a dedicated plant and team to tackle the four-year joint venture at its factory in Prince of Wales Road, Darnall.

The containers will be used to store various types of waste from nuclear power stations run by Magnox Ltd, which has 12 sites in the UK.

The firm is expected to need more than 1,000 of them once the final design and manufacturing process is approved.

The joint venture between DavyMarkahm and Amber Precast, which is based in Alfreton, will be called AID Technologies UK.

DavyMarkham managing director Bill Clark said winning the contract was a 'step forward for DavyMarkham in its drive to become the UK leader in providing high integrity containers to the nuclear industry'.

He added: “It’s good to see the Government and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority supporting strategic UK manufacturing companies which benefits the UK’s nuclear decommissioning industry as well as securing UK jobs.

“Importantly it also provides UK manufacturers export opportunities with overseas buyers who are looking for innovative, high integrity products in support of safe decommissioning.”

DavyMarkham was created when Davy Brothers of Sheffield merged with Markham & Co of Chesterfield, and has history in Sheffield going back almost 200 years. The firm is known for its work on projects including the Channel Tunnel, Gateshead Millennium Bridge and Wembley Stadium.

The future looked bleak for the manufacturer after years of losing money and the risk of administration looming, until it was taken over by industrial group Hughes-Armstrong in 2014. The new owners came up with a recovery plan which included a focus on areas such as nuclear.

The firm is a member of the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre based at Catcliffe, and recently appointed John Cheek as nuclear and defence director. Mr Cheek has has 35 years’ experience in nuclear work.

In further good news for Sheffield manufacturing, Abbey Forged Products this week revealed plans for a £36 million 'sustainable industries park' off Claywheels Lane in Wadsley Bridge.

Richard Wright, executive director of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "Sheffield and its region seems to have a bit of momentum at the moment.

"The news from DavyMarkham the Wadsley Bridge business park are two more examples.

"I am aware that Davy Markham have been working on the nuclear flask project for some time and we should be delighted that all their effort has finally paid off. They are an important part of our manufacturing offer as a region.

"Wadsley Bridge is different but just as important. Sustainability and environmental issues will become increasingly important and a opportunity for our business sector.

"It is interesting to note that last week the UK, for a short period of time, generated more electricity from renewables than it did from traditional sources. Investments are all about timing and lets hope that Wadsley Bridge has got it just right."

