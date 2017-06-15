Facelift plan for prominent Sheffield city centre tower block

An office block on a prominent city centre roundabout could soon be given a makeover.

Luxembourg-based firm PRA 2 S.à r.l has revealed plans to refurbish The Tower, which overlooks Furnival Square.

The aim is to reclad the building in grey, build a new entrance at street level and create a ninth floor terrace.

According to the plans the current entrance is ‘pulled back’ from the pavement. The application adds: “As a result it has a reduced street presence and does not feel welcoming or engaging to visitors or building users.”

