Facelift for building on The Moor where bowling alley could soon end up

Plans to refurbish a block on The Moor that could soon house a bowling alley have been revealed.

Aberdeen Asset Management wants to modernise the building that previously housed Superdrug, Select and Theatre Delicatessen.

Most of the shops in the building are closed.

According to a planning application submitted this week, discussions with potential tenants have shown a need for more glazing on shopfronts to ‘help create a streetscape replicating the recent new developments surrounding the site’.

Primark and Specsavers have already opened in the block opposite, and H&M is on its way.