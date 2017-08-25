Facelift for building on The Moor where bowling alley could soon end up

Plans to refurbish a block on The Moor that could soon house a bowling alley have been revealed.
Aberdeen Asset Management wants to modernise the building that previously housed Superdrug, Select and Theatre Delicatessen.
According to a planning application submitted this week, discussions with potential tenants have shown a need for more glazing on shopfronts to ‘help create a streetscape replicating the recent new developments surrounding the site’.
Primark and Specsavers have already opened in the block opposite, and H&M is on its way.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.