Estate agency’s new recruits

One of South Yorkshire’s leading independent estate agencies has strengthened its team by appointing two new staff members.

Redbrik Estate Agency, which is opening its fifth branch later this year, has appointed Tracey Guerny as sales manager at its Crystal Peaks branch and Luke Simmonds in the role of applicant manager at its Millhouses branch.

Tracey has joined Redbrik with a wealth of experience in her profession, having previously worked for Saxton Mee for more than 13 years.

Luke, 22, who lives in Millhouses, joins after graduating from a sports marketing degree at Manchester Metropolitan University.