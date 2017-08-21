Doncaster Sheffield Airport boss backs Sheffield City Region’s devolution deal

The boss of Doncaster Sheffield Airport has urged politicians to sign up to Sheffield City Region’s devolution deal to take advantage of the “massive opportunities” it brings.

Robert Hough, chairman of Peel Airports, said the region must climb aboard the devolution bus “before it stops running”.

DSA supports 1,000 jobs and is a catalyst for economic growth in the region.

It has posted record passenger numbers of almost 2m this year and is the fastest growing in the UK. Owners Peel hope that will soar to 25m with a spur and station off the East Coast Mainline to serve London and the South East.

Sheffield City Region’s devolution deal – for £900m, devolved powers and a ‘metro mayor’ – is on hold so Doncaster Council leader Ros Jones and Sir Steve Houghton, Barnsley leader, can explore a ‘One Yorkshire’ deal.

The idea does not have unanimous support – it has the backing of 17 of 20 Yorkshire councils – and the Government has consistently said there is no such deal on offer.

Mr Hough said: “This is the age of the so-called second cities – England’s second cities are moving forward smartly – potent, relative to their population size.

“A crucible of talent and creativity, particularly those that become masters of their own destiny.

“The Sheffield City Region must climb aboard the devolution bus with the massive opportunities that brings – before that bus stops running. I hope that the city region achieves that soon.”

Doncaster Sheffield Airport received a huge boost when the Great Yorkshire Way link road opened last year. The route was years in the planning before the Department for Transport axed funding in 2010.

A scaled-down route eventually opened with a mix of private and public funding, including £18m of devolved funds from the Sheffield City Region.

The Government has warned the region will have an elected mayor in May next year even if Barnsley and Doncaster walk away. But they would have no new powers or money.