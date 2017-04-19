Doncaster businesses hauled before courts for not paying rates

One in six Doncaster businesses have been hauled before magistrates for non-payment of business rates, research shows.

CVS says 1,355 companies were summonsed during the 2015/16 financial year, out of a total of 8,756 in the borough.

Some 461 were referred to bailiffs, who have the power to seize goods, in the same period.

The figures come from a Freedom of Information request to the council by business rent and rates advisors CVS.

The situation is likely to be exacerbated this year, the firm says.

Collectively, Doncaster businesses face a £700,000 increase in their business rates bill this year and a total of £13 million over the next five years.

Mark Rigby, chief executive of CVS, said: “Firms here have already been forced to face court proceedings because of the burden of business rates, and they’re now set to face even greater pressure as rates bills for the next five years are set to rocket.

“Along with an increase to the national living wage and the introduction of the apprenticeship levy, how much more can businesses take?”