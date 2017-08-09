Domino's will not be allowed to serve customers until 5am at Sheffield branch, say councillors

Councillors have told a pizza chain it will not be allowed to serve customers until the early hours of the morning at its new city branch.

Domino's had applied for a licence to open for collection until 5am at its new Ecclesall Road takeaway at number 371-373.

Neighbours said serving customers until 5am would create noise and litter.

The chain already has permission to stay open for delivery until that time, but has to stop serving customers in store at 10.45pm every day.

Several nearby residents raised concerns about possible noise and litter from the new opening times.

And after considering their views and Domino's proposals at a meeting on Tuesday, councillors decided to extend collection hours - but not by much.

The takeaway will be allowed to serve in store until 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 12.30am Friday and Saturday.

Staff must also carry out regular litter picks within 100 metres of the premises.

Delivery will still be allowed until 5am every day.

Domino's spokesman Joshua Speers said the firm took its role as a responsible neighbour 'very seriously'.

He added: "Sheffield has a high proportion of pizza lovers and to keep up with the demands of our loyal brand fans, we have been granted permission to extend our in-store collection hours to more flexible times throughout the week."

Some Star readers had no problem with the proposed hours.

Posting on our Facebook page, Zoe Louise said: "I live around here and some of the streets have always been strewn with litter because of students who throw it onto the street outside their houses instead of putting it in the bins.

"Also when I moved here a few years ago I heard students making a racket well into the hours of 4am - so you can't really blame Domino's and other shops.

"Shahidur Jahangir added: "Ecclesall Road has always been a busy commercial street. It was the busiest street in Sheffield in the 90s.

"If the residents are unhappy with the level of noise maybe they should consider moving further from the city centre."

But Jane Davidson said: "I'm sure a new Domino's is going to attract more noise - people will go out of their way just to visit that takeaway.

"I think you will find the people going to said takeaway will already be drinking in that area. I doubt having a Domino's there will encourage them to take a trip down Eccy Road."

An application from The Branded Burger Co to serve alcohol and play live and recorded music at number 474 Ecclesall Road until 11.45pm every night of the week was due to be heard on Tuesday but was withdrawn ahead of the meeting.