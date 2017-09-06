DEVOLUTION: Sheffield, Rotherham and Wakefield stay focused on real deal

l

Coun Peter Box supports a Leeds City Region deal, believing it will lead to the ‘biggest economic growth in the shortest time’.

Yorkshire council leaders including Ros Jones and Sir Steve Houghton

But it has stalled due to disagreements. Now, 17 of Yorkshire’s 20 council leaders are hoping to leapfrog those problems with pan-Yorkshire devolution.

The list includes the leaders of Barnsley and Doncaster who are set to walk away from a deal in Sheffield City Region - without saying why.

Sheffield and Rotherham councils remain focused on the agreement they all signed up to in October 2015 - for £900m, devolved powers and a metro mayor.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has said the Government’s focus for devolution is on major cities. And although he would look at a pan-Yorkshire approach, “Sheffield would need to be at the table”.

Coun Peter Box CBE, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We want the best for Wakefield and still believe that a Leeds City Region devolution deal is the one that will lead to the biggest economic growth for Wakefield in the shortest time. However, we will continue talking to and engaging with colleagues who hold different views.

“There has been no formal feedback from Government on this and Wakefield remains open to talking to all colleagues about the different deals that could devolve power from central Government.”

The 17 Yorkshire council leaders met last week and agreed to continue campaigning.

In a statement they said: “All leaders present, including those from Barnsley and Doncaster, once again supported this ambitious approach to devolution, unanimously agreeing this to be the most effective way to build an inclusive economy within Yorkshire that works for all.

“Officers have been tasked to develop proposals for such a deal working with stakeholders, MPs, businesses, unions and political groups.

“At the same time, we will be seeking an urgent meeting with ministers to discuss how best we can work as partners to progress a One Yorkshire devolution deal and obtain clarity on the Government’s position.

“We are confident that given the right deal and the right funding, Yorkshire can finally complete the missing piece in the Northern Powerhouse project benefiting Yorkshire, the North and the whole country in the process.”

Susan Hinchcliffe, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “We are now seeking an urgent meeting with ministers to discuss how best we can work as partners to progress this deal and ensure Yorkshire is no longer allowed to be left behind.

“We want devolution by 2018 and we are confident that given the right deal and funding, Yorkshire can complete the missing piece in the project.”