Developer reveals new image of Sheffield city centre flats as first properties go on the market

A new image of flats in a converted city centre office block has this week been released, with homes now available to buy.

Regency Residential is turning Queens House in Queens Street into 99 ‘high-specification’ flats.

Options include studio, one and two-bedroom layouts.

The building is one of several in the area undergoing a similar transformation.

Regency managing director Chris Taylor said: “The demand for limited, high-specification properties of this kind is soaring among young professionals.”