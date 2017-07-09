Developer hopes for second time lucky with Sheffield office block plan

Plans to build a new office block in Attercliffe have been submitted for the second time.

John Fifield, of Osborne House Ltd, has applied to develop land at 12 O’ Clock Court in Attercliffe Road.

The site is already home to an office building, but Mr Fifield hopes to build a new one.

A previous application on similar lines was rejected by the council because it did not contain enough information.

Officers said the absence of detail meant they had to assume the development could have a ‘detrimental impact’.

