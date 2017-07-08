Demolition to begin ahead of £36m Sheffield energy park construction

Work on a £36 million ‘sustainable energies park’ could soon begin after plans to demolish existing industrial structures to make way for it were revealed.

AMG Investments has applied to demolish four 65-metre concrete chimney stacks, a water tower and an industrial building at Beeley Wood Sustainable Industries Park.

The site is currently unused.

The site, off Claywheels Lane in Wadsley Bridge, has been derelict for 20 years.

AMG wants to create Beeley Wood Sustainable Industries Park, targeted at firms specialising in recycling, recovering and re-using other people’s waste.

Abbey Forged Products has already submitted plans for a new press building on the site, and it could also include a £10m biomass power station and a £10m food digestion plant run by other companies.

Sheffield City Council has applied for a £1.5m grant to help improve roads, clean up the site and install services such as electricity and gas.

