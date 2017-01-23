Decision due on four Sheffield student flat complexes with total of 1,380 beds

Plans for four huge student complexes could be approved by Sheffield councillors next week.

Members of the planning committee will tomorrow consider applications from four different developers which, if all are built, would offer beds for 1,380 students.

Planned student flats at Mayfair Court in West Street.

The developments would add to the growing number of large residential complexes aimed at students from Sheffield’s two universities.

Two of the developments would be neighbours if built.

United Group wants to redevelop the land around St Vincent’s Church, off Solly Street. The complex would comprise two buildings between four and six storeys high, with space for 600 students. The church itself would be converted into teaching space and a common room, and the frontage of a former working men’s club on the site would be kept.

St Vincent’s was at one time the focal point of Sheffield’s Irish community, but has been unused for two decades and has been regularly targeted by vandals.

How St Vincent's Church could look.

Nearby, Southern Grove (Hollis Croft) Ltd wants to build a 246-bed complex between Hollis Croft and Garden Street.

The area holds clear appeal to developers.

In November councillors approved plans for a complex capable of housing more than 1,000 students on the former Footprint Tools factory, also off Hollis Croft.

Brookfield Student Real Estate, developing the Hollis Croft site, will spend up to £60 million on the development, which will also include commercial space and new pedestrian links - something councillors were keen to see introduced to the area.

Hollis Croft/Garden Street.

In West Street, Lexham Properties wants to demolish the Mayfield Court building and attached pub, West Street Ale House, and put up a 284-bed building.

The building would also have a gym, cinema and media room, a laundry, post area and cafe on the ground floor.

A planning statement from Fletcher Rae Architects said the ‘nested cube’ design, with windows projecting outwards in various combinations, was developed after a study of nearby buildings.

And Locate Developments wants to knock down the Star and Garter pub and a Chinese takeaway in Winter Street, over the road from the University of Sheffield’s Arts Tower, and built a 16-storey tower with space for 250 students.

The block would have a games area, gym, cinema, library, common room and lounge area.

Planning officers have recommended councillors approve all four schemes, despite a range of objections on various issues.

