Decision day nears for £50m retail and leisure development between Rotherham and Sheffield

A £50 million shopping, office and leisure complex on the edge of Sheffield could be approved by councillors next week.

Waverley Square, a huge development next to the Advanced Manufacturing Park next to Rotherham, will go before Rotherham Council’s planning committee on Thursday.

A rooftop terrace.

The 12-acre site is one of South Yorkshire’s biggest brownfield regeneration opportunities, and is being led by property firms Dransfield Properties and Harworth Group.

The development would link the AMP and nearby homes. And construction could begin soon, as council officers have recommended the plans for approval.

A report to Thursday’s meeting says: “Having considered the impact of the proposal on existing, planned and committed town centre investment, it is concluded that there is unlikely to be any significant adverse impact upon planned or committed investment in Rotherham town centre.

“It is considered that the development, while having an impact on the town centre, will bring with it a host of benefits that act as material considerations and on this occasion it is considered that these outweigh the adverse impact on the town centre.”

Some of the proposed shops.

Waverley Square would include a 24,500 sq ft food store, offices, a medical centre, a new hotel and 70,000 sq ft of further retail space alongside a gym, restaurants and coffee shops. Shops, restaurants and cafes will be set around a central car park area with a mix of independent and national names.

Complementing the ‘high quality’ office space created above the retail units would be attractive walkways and rooftop terraces, landscaped ‘piazza’ areas with water features and a ‘town square’ where regular farmers’ markets can be held.

Dransfield Properties is the company behind the Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge, which was completed last year and recently hosted the climax to the Tour de Yorkshire.

The planning application for Waverley Square references Fox Valley and highlights some of the design choices used in the Stocksbridge centre.

Office units.

Mark Dransfield, managing director of the firm, said the plans for Waverley had been ‘extremely well received’ by the community during consultation.

“The whole team has been keen from the outset to deliver a high quality development in terms of both the architecture and materials which will create a real sense of place for this world class location,” he added.