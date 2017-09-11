Death of Sheffield region’s devolution deal would hit One Yorkshire plan

Axing Sheffield City Region’s devolution deal would delay a pan-Yorkshire agreement, a source close to Sheffield City Council leader Julie Dore said.

If Barnsley and Doncaster pull out, Sheffield’s priority would be developing ways to keep the city moving forward.

Coun Sir Steve Houghton CBE.

And that would push back talks on a One Yorkshire agreement.

Sheffield City Region’s deal is set to bring £900m, a raft of powers and a ‘metro mayor’. Leaders will hold a special meeting to decide its future next week.

Barnsley and Doncaster have signalled they plan to pull out.

A source close to Julie Dore said: “If there’s no deal it leaves a vacuum and she has a responsibility to keep this city moving forward.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

“Whatever happens next week she has to have a plan to grow Sheffield’s economy. That will be top priority and the One Yorkshire ambition gets further away.

“She is not against a Yorkshire agreement, in the longer term she will give it serious consideration, but it is conditional on a Sheffield City Region deal.”

Chancellor Philip Hammond last week said he would consider a One Yorkshire plan. But he added: “We definitely need Sheffield and Leeds at the table.”

Some 17 of 20 council leaders are backing devolution for Yorkshire.

After a strong start, they will be dismayed at the potential for delays in Sheffield joining up.

For Barnsley and Doncaster it could be a double act of self harm - suffering the financial and reputational damage of pulling out of their own deal, while pushing the One Yorkshire agreement they want further away.

The source added: “If the SCR deal is not signed it shows a lack of leadership and that Sheffield City Region is not a good place to invest. In that scenario Barnsley and Doncaster could be the big losers.”

The Combined Authority of nine Sheffield City Region council leaders meets today.

But devolution has been taken off the agenda and moved to a special meeting next week.

Meanwhile the deadline for starting the mayoral election process is looming. There needs to be enough time to stage a region-wide consultation and organise elections in May next year.

City region mayors have more access to ministers than council leaders, figures show. Only last week Philip Hammond met the new mayors of Liverpool, Manchester and Tess Valley - but no leaders from Yorkshire. In the West Midlands, mayor Andy Street is expected to ask for control over the £100m-a-year skills budget and powers to build more homes on unused land, in a second devolution deal.

A DCLG spokesman said: “Next year, residents of Sheffield City Region will elect a mayor with around £1bn of new government investment and a range of powers. This was agreed with Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield in 2015 and reaffirmed with parliamentary orders. Devolution in Yorkshire should follow.”