Deadline for Sheffield Business Awards looms

There is less than a week to go before entries close for this year’s Sheffield Business Awards.

The deadline has been extended until Monday September 11 and organisers Sheffield Chamber are urging local businesses to put themselves forward.

So far, more than 100 applications have been received, setting the scene for another super ceremony on a par with last year.

But you still have a chance to be part of it.

The awards are free to enter and open to any business with an ‘S’ postcode.

The ceremony is on Thursday December 7, in the International Hall at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

But the deadline is just five days away.

This year there are 15 categories, including Outstanding Business of the Year which all shortlisted companies are automatically entered into.

Entries are being sought for two categories in particular, ‘International Trade’ and ‘Large Business of the Year’.

The International Trade award recognises the strength of Britain’s exporters and importers. Entrants must stand out from the crowd on the international stage and demonstrate that they have generated significant and/or sustained increases in their international activity.

The judges will be looking at the level of exports compared to the size and sector of the organisation, the barriers that have been overcome, such as languages, the degree to which products or services are new and innovative approaches to establishing and entering new markets.

The ‘Large Business of the Year Award’ is open to any company with more than 100 full time equivalent staff that can show consistent growth.

The judges will look at what differentiates it from competitors, and managerial and financial performance.

How the business ensures high service standards and delivers exceptional customer care to drive new and repeat business will also be considered, as will evidence of the wider contribution that they have made to Sheffield’s economy and communities.

