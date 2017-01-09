Data fights dementia

WANdisco is working with the University of Sheffield on a project that could speed up the diagnosis and treatment of dementia.

Sheffield-based WANdisco is supporting a European Union-funded initiative which could make it easier for doctors to spot the early signs of dementia, a disease which killed more than 61,000 people in England and Wales last year.

David Richards, the chief executive of WANdisco, said that cloud computing gives researchers the ability to store, and query, vast amounts of data very quickly.

The university’s Centre for Computational Imaging & Simulation Technologies in Biomedicine has started to analyse data with WANdisco’s Active Transactional Data Replication technology. This enables large volumes of data to be moved between eight different cloud providers.