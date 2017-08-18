Councillors to decide on new Sheffield housing state

The final stage of a Sheffield estate could soon be built if councillors vote in favour of a developer’s plans next week.

Sigma, working with Sheffield Housing Company, wants to put up 256 homes on ‘Manor Boot’, a site off Prince of Wales Road.

How the estate could look.

The site was once home to a previous housing development, but that has been knocked down so all that remains are the roads - which the new development would broadly stick to.

The proposal is for a variety of three and four bedroom homes - including some specially adapted for people with mobility issues.

The developer also wants to incorporate a nearby area of green space called Woodthorpe Ravine and develop it for people to enjoy.

Councillors will consider the plans on Tuesday, and planning officers have recommended them for approval.

A report to the committee said the site was mostly ‘brownfield land in need of redevelopment’ and the plans would turn it into ‘a new high quality residential environment’.

It confirms that some open space would be lost, but this was acceptable under both local and national policies.

The report adds: “The excess of informal open space land in the local area and the overall benefits of the proposals, which promote good urban design principles and include high quality architecture and landscape enhancements, are considered to weigh positively in the development’s favour and overcome this land use policy shortfall.”

Among those in support of the plans is Matt Sieczkarek, headteacher at nearby Prince Edward Primary School.

He said: “I think the housing will really enhance the area.

“I would really like to explore the opportunity for my caretaker (who currently has a caretaker’s house at the old site on City Road) to be rehoused in one of these new houses right outside the front of our school.

“I understand they aren’t council-owned, but selling the current house could buy a new one.

“Finally, our school numbers are nearly at maximum for all year groups so we do want interested parties to be aware that of the 270 houses, we have approximately three spaces per year group.”

But Alison Woodhead, headteacher at St Theresa’s Catholic Primary School, said increased traffic was a concern.