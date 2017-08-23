Councillors approve plans for 526-bed student block in Sheffield

Have your say

Plans for a huge student complex on a former car showroom site have been approved.

Developer Nikal is planning to knock down the old Peugeot garage on Ecclesall Road, close to Waitrose, and build a 13-storey block with apartments for 526 students along with seven ground floor shops.

How Ecclesall Junction could look.

The £20 million scheme is to be known as Ecclesall Junction.

A previous proposal to build the apartments but convert the showroom rather than knocking it down was approved in June last year.

Planning officers praised the ‘elegant’ and ‘well-detailed’ building in their report to councillors, who made their decision on Tuesday.

The report added: “The site is within a very sustainable location and would provide a mixture of housing tenures that will provide good standards of living for future occupants, without compromising the living conditions of existing surrounding residents.”

Nine people objected to the scheme, raising concerns about traffic, pollution, noise and fly-tipping.

There were also comments about the design and height of the building, the effect on the community living in the area and a preference for the previously-approved plans.

But Nikal said the development would bring an extra £2.38 million to the area each year through residents’ spending.

A statement prepared by consultant DLP Planning added: “The external appearance of the building will comprise of two distinct elements with a 13-storey section fronting Ecclesall Road, and a smaller element to the rear, totalling nine storeys in height.”

The ‘high-quality’ flats would stand out in the existing market that is ‘still dominated by ageing housing in the suburbs’.

Seventy-three parking spaces will be provided for visitors to the shops, which Nikal says would provide at least 30 jobs.

The project is the latest in a series of residential developments in the Ecclesall Road area.

In May this year, councillors approved plans for 67 apartments on an old car park belonging to Waitrose, right next door to the Ecclesall Junction site.

The two and three-bedroom flats in an eight-storey building are aimed at single people, couples and young professionals.