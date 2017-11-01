Council to roll out pay-and-display parking outside Sheffield shops

Sheffield business owners have welcomed council plans to start charging for parking outside their shops.

The authority has decided to create 29 pay-and-display spaces in the Banner Cross area of Ecclesall Road.

New pay-and-display parking bays will be created in the Banner Cross area.

Long-stay on-street parking in the area is currently free and many retailers say they are often full as a result, making it more difficult for their customers to find a space.

The council consulted businesses in the area and has this week decided to change the parking bays in the Banner Cross area.

The 29 spaces will be pay-and-display with no time limit between 9.30am and 4pm Monday to Saturday. At peak times the road becomes a bus lane.

According to the council the Banner Cross Neighbourhood Group was involved 'at every step of the way'.

The council says businesses and residents support the plans.

Jack Scott, the cabinet member for transport and sustainability, said: “The shops around Banner Cross are brilliant, so I'm really pleased to be taking action on this vital issue, which will make them even better."

Coun Scott thanked the ward councillors and said residents, business and 'pretty much everyone' agreed the changes were 'the best way forward'.

Parking in the new spaces will cost 70p per hour - the same tariff used in other zones outside the city centre.

People will be able to use contactless cards to pay at the on-street parking machines.

The first 20 minutes of parking in the new spaces will be free, which the council says is designed to enable passing trade.

Alex Hill owns Hallmark Goldsmiths. She responded to the consultation and is pleased with the changes.

"It’s really good that the council have listened and are making this now happen –it will be a big boost to local business and help to keep this area really vibrant," she said.

“It’ such a great place to shop and spend time in around here, and changes to parking can actually make a really positive impact”.

Nether Edge and Sharrow councillor Jim Steinke has been working with businesses alongside Broomhill and Sharrow Vale member Michelle Cook.

Coun Steinke said: “I am really glad that our local Labour councillors managed to get this off the ground.

"I know first-hand that businesses have been asking for this and I’m delighted that we have been able to change the parking to what they wanted”.

And coun Cook added “I have been pushing hard to get this result – and to the council's credit they have quickly delivered to make our community even better."