Council approves plan for new housing in Sheffield

Plans to build seven homes on vacant land in Mosborough have been approved.

Sheffield councillors this week voted in favour of the application for housing on land off Vine Grove Court.

DLP Planning drew up the plans on behalf of the trustees of the estate of Maurice Peat.

The site was formerly part of a brickworks.

Some concerns were raised about the loss of a wildlife habitat. But in a report to councillors ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, planning officers said the development would be acceptable.

The report said: “It is considered that it is possible to achieve an appropriate layout, scale and design such that the development will not be harmful to the character of the area, will not have a negative impact on the amenities of neighbouring properties and is acceptable with regards to ecological issues.”

