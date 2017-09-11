Construction consultants lured by Sheffield’s potential over 30 years

A construction consultancy has opened an office in Sheffield because of its potential for growth in the next 30 years.

MAC has employed six surveyors and launched a recruitment drive to ‘capitalise on opportunities from Brexit, HS2 and HS3’.

The firm, based on Arundel Street, is hiring project managers, cost managers, health and safety specialists and building surveyors.

It is the company’s sixth office nationally. It employs 60 after growing 20 per cent in the last year.

Construction consultants manage building projects from design to eventual demolition.

MAC director Barry Smith, who managed the £8m revamp of Milton House on Charter Row, said: “We view Sheffield and surrounding regions as being full of potential in the next 30 years and beyond, especially in connection with Brexit and the proposed HS2/HS3 rail lines.”