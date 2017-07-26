CONFIRMED: H&M to become latest addition to The Moor

High street fashion retailer H&M will move to The Moor as part of the ongoing redevelopment.

The firm, which currently has a unit in Fargate, will take the largest space in the proposed new block on the corner opposite Debenhams.

Plans reveal H&M's interest in The Moor.

In December councillors approved plans to demolish the old Co-operative department store and McDonald’s restaurant along Furnival Gate, The Moor and Matilda Way, to make way for a new three-storey building with a large retail unit.

Concept art suggested H&M would be the 'fashion anchor' to move in, but plans submitted this week for new signs have confirmed the news.

The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

The new block follows the development of the Moor Market and the Light Cinema complex, which opened late last year.

It is intended The Moor will link with the £480 million retail quarter - the first stage of that project, offices for HSBC, will be nearby on a revamped Charter Square. Construction is well underway.