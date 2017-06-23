City Buzz: Support independent local businesses

Three years ago, Hayley Townsend was working in dentistry but dreaming of opening her own business to sell all things sparkly.

In April 2015, she took a chance and opened Frilly’s Gifts, a clothing and gift store on Glossop Road.

City buzz shopping page. Frilly's Gifts on Glossop Road.

The savvy shop owner started small, primarily offering small gifts and cards, but the store proved popular and Hayley soon found herself having to expand the size of the store.

She then started selling clothing and accessories such as handbags too.

She said: “I wanted to offer something a little bit different to your standard gift shop.

“I think its important to take on board your customers opinions and try and accommodate all different tastes, so I try to stock a varied range of products that are individual in style from branded Frilly’s home fragrances and gifts for all occasions.

“We offer high customer service and individually gift wrap each purchase to give that extra special touch. I also have exclusivity to certain brands that others in the surrounding area don’t offer.”

Hayley has been supported in her bold business venture by her family; with mum Lynn Bywater - who she has described as her ‘rock’ - working as director of the store.

She is also keen to help other independent retailers, like herself, and kindly stocks other people’s products - proving that businesses can work together and do not always have to compete.

Hayley said: “I try to support other local independent businesses and individuals by stocking a small range of their products as I feel it is important to promote them and help their businesses grow as well as my own.”

Hayley’s sense of community spirit has also been reciprocated by other businesses in the area, who have welcomed her with a smile.

She said: “Everyone has been so positive and supportive in the surrounding area too and my neighbouring businesses have always been helpful and encouraging.

“The feedback from customers has been overwhelming, especially over the last year as we have grown and established strong customer relationships. “

In the shop, you will find a range of elegant products, - inkeeping with the store’s slogan of ‘sparkle with elegance’ - including Italian clothing, Bessie London handbags and purses, scarves, fashion jewellery, Pilgrim jewellery, luxury cards -including the popular and local ‘Dilectable’ range, and children’s gifts.

Hayley has recently launched the business website, which enables customers to buy the clothes available in the store. She hopes this will grow in future.

Where to shop

You can visit Frilly’s, at 483 Glossop Road six days a week. The store is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9.45am until 5pm and Wednesday and Saturday from 9.45am until 4.30pm. Visit www.frillys.online site for more information and buy clothing, handbags , scarves and shoes online.