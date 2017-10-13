City Buzz: Japesense-inspired accessories made in Sheffield are a real treasure

As Halloween approaches, Cora Fung’s dining room table is filled with black materials to make her traditional Japanese kanzashi accessories - with a spooky twist.

Cora runs her Japanese accessories business, Takaracrafts, alongside long-term friend Chris Leong from her home in Broomhall.

One of the Japanese-inspired accessories made by Cora Fung as part of her Sheffield-based business Takaracrafts.

The business was started in February 2016 by the duo who wanted to find a way to relieve stress - but they soon found it became their passion.

Cora said: “The word takara means treasure or a precious item in Japanese.

“I hope that everyone can find something they love when they visit our store and of course, this business is also our treasure.”

The business offers a wide range of fabric accessories and jewellery that are created witha traditional Japanese craft named tsumami zaiku, usually known as kanzashi in English-speaking countries.

The range of bespoke items on offer includes fascinators, hair slides and pins, earrings, brooches, and rings.

Talented Cora creates her own designs, but she also accepts custom order - and each and every piece is unique.

Cora said: “All of my pieces are handmade. Because I don’t often plan ahead when I work on the larger pieces, they tend to be unique.

“There are certain designs which I would make again on demand, although that does not happen very often. The smaller pieces tend to have a few of the same ones around; however, because I am always looking for ways to improve my work, there is only a small number of the same piece.”

At the moment, Cora is making pieces around a Gothic theme to reflect the time of year, but with a touch of glamour - think black, crystals and pearls.

Cora added: “My work is often inspired by their traditional kanzashi designs. However, I would inject my own elements into my craft by using different fabric and colour combinations, and adopting Western elements such as hair bows and laces.

“I usually create pieces that are relevant to the season, just like geishas change their kanzashi according to the time of the year.”

Keen to support other local businesses, Cora also buys all the materials she needs for her intricate designs from the Moor Market where possible.

She added: “As far as I know there isn’t another professional kanzashi maker in Sheffield and I have some very unique designs.”

If you want an unusual accessory to compliment your Halloween costume - or any of your outfits for that matter - look no further than the treasure that can be found at Takaracrafts.

You can browse the full range of items available to buy at Takaracrafts online and in store. Go online at www.etsy.com/shop/takaracrafts site. For more information, also visit www.takaracrafts.co.uk site. Cora and Chris also sell their items at craft fairs and they can be found at All Good Stuff at Butcher Works on Arundel Street.