City Buzz: Global success for style-savvy Chelsey

A fashionista who started making bespoke bridal accessories from home is celebrating global success just months after launching her business.

Chelsey Peart (née Crossland), an art and textile teacher, was more used to dealing with style-conscious students than blushing brides when she started creating her bespoke designs.

Nine months later, she sells her handmade creations – which includes intricately beaded bridal accessories including garters, head pieces and chokers – to brides-to-be across the globe.

Chelsey, founder of Chelsey Crossland Bespoke, said:“If someone had told me this time last year I would be receiving orders for my designs from the four corners of the world I would have laughed at them, but hat’s exactly what’s happened.

“Fashion has always been an important part of my life and began with my love of the eclectic.

“I decided that 2017 was my now or never moment. Until this year I was designing with no real outlet to exhibit my work. Making beautiful things makes me feel excited about life.”

Creative Chelsey was able to launch her business thanks to help from a programe called Launchpad; a free-business support service part funded by the European Regional Development Fund which is aimed at helping entrepreneurs make their dreams a commercial reality.

Since January, she has been working alongside a dedicated business advisor, helping her to develop and refine her business plans as well as spending time developing a digital marketing strategy to drive sales and build her newly developed brand.

Chelsey added: “There have been ups and downs along the way, but the support and recommendations I’ve received from the Launchpad team has been beyond my wildest dreams.”

The unique hand-made products have attracted global interest over the last few months, and though the products are still made to order in Rotherham, 26-year-old Chelsey has secured orders from brides across the world including America and New Zealand.

Style-savvy Chelsey has also confirmed deals with a number of retail outlets across South Yorkshire and has even set her sights on launching her own boutique in the future.

She is currently working on a new line which includes gothic-inspired alternative pieces.

In addition to her bridal accessories, self-confessed glitz and glamour lover Chelsey has also made dresses, lounge-wear and beachwear.

She said that launching her namesake brand had been a ‘dream come true’.

