City Buzz: Explore modern Nordic minimalism in new Coincidence Lifestore

A young couple are looking forward to bringing a taste of Nordic minimalism to Sheffield this weekend when they open a brand new store.

Tobias Murdoch and Stacey Sutcliffe will welcome their first customers to Coincidence Lifestore tomorrow morning - a shop which is tipped to sell everything you need to enjoy a modern, minimalist life.

They will not only sell a wide range of products - from home accessories, to clothing, prints and cards to soft furnishings - they will also run a cafe which will offer coffee and a selection of locally made pastries.

Stacey said: “The Scandinavian style is minimal yet bold and striking. Most Scandi pieces are timeless and unlike a fad or trend they won’t go out of style and are staple pieces to keep forever.

“We opened our first shop, a little gift shop in Bakewell, over a year ago as we noticed a big gap in the market for Scandinavian inspired goods.

“We had many friends who were looking for the same Scandinavian and Nordic inspired interior items, but no where to buy them. So we decided to open somewhere.”

Working with independent designers and makers, including several based here in Sheffield, the pair have seen the business grow and decided that now was the right time to expand their brand.

If you visit the store, in Kelham Island, tomorrow you will find soft furnishings including cushions, throws and textiles, interior decor items such as vases, crockery, wall art and more, along with mens , ladies and children’s clothing, jewellery and accessories - all with a nod towards Nordic themes and styles.

Stacey said: “We will be the exclusive Sheffield stockists for most of our brands, and for some we will even be the only stockists in the UK. We we also stock Scandinavian furniture.

We are also supporting several Sheffield based makers and artists in the store, such as Gravel Pit, Otto & Wilde and Covet interiors, by stocking their work.

Explaining why the couple chose to open in shop in the cultural hub of Kelham Island Stacey added: “Kelham Island is like Sheffield’s version of London’s Shoreditch. It’s full of the most amazing independent shops, you just have to willing to take a walk on the wild side and find them.

For any readers wondering what the inspiration is behind the unusual name, there’s a sweet story there.

Stacey said: “The way we met , started our businesses and took on this shop was all pure coincidence, so it seemed to fit.

“We met through simply being in the right place at the right time and we met the shop landlord through our children going to school together.”

To have a look at just some of the items which will be available at Coincidence Lifestore, check out the official Instagram page at www.instagram.com/coincidence.lifestore site. The shop can be found at 284 Shalesmoor,

Kelham Island, S3 8UL. To contact the couple, e-mail coincidence.lifestore@gmail.com.