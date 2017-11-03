City Buzz: Drop dead gorgeous alternative fashion made by Rotherham mum

If you’re after a new top that’s frightfully cute or a drop dead gorgeous dress, look no further than local fashion store Boneyard & Co.

The store is run by style savvy entrepreneur, mum and alternative clothing lover Claire Middleton - who launched her fashion brand Alice Takes a Trip ten years ago with her sister Lauren.

Claire said: “I’ve always had an interest in alternative fashion and spent my spare time drawing up designs in my bedroom. After completing my degree I landed a job in an alterations shop and continued to design in my spare time but when I turned 30 I decided it was now or never.”

Talented Claire’s unique fashion designs, including glitter rainbow jumpers and rose appliqué jeans, can be found on the rails of the UK’s leading clothing retailers including Topshop, New Look and ASOS.

Following the birth of her second child, Claire embarked upon a second venture, pioneering Skeletots, an alternative baby wear range.

As demand for the range began to grow, Claire decided to seize the opportunity and bring her designs back to her home town where her career in fashion began, launching a boutique to showcase her own clothing range as well as using her knowledge of the industry to support other local designers.

She added: “The success my sister and I had with Alice Takes A Trip was beyond our wildest imaginations. I decided to draw on the success we achieved with our designs to open my own store in Rotherham where I could sell our clothing whilst also providing a platform and hub to support other local designers.”

The boutique store, Boneyard & Co, opened its doors for the first time three months ago thanks to support from Launchpad; a free-to-access business support service which is delivered throughout the Sheffield City Region to entrepreneurs and start-up business owners.

Claire added: “Running a retail business is very different to producing new clothing designs and I realised that to succeed I needed help. The council referred me to Launchpad and they have supported me from the very early stages of my business: from developing the plans to launching and opening my store.

“Like many new business owners, it’s been a roller-coaster ride but the help and support I’ve received has been invaluable.”

Creative Claire has also transformed areas of the store into an art gallery and workshop, combining the world of retail whilst delivering workshops on technical fashion design skills such as pattern cutting and sewing.

Boneyard & Co is located at 10 Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, Rotherham and both of Claire’s clothing brands can be purchased in store and online at www.boneyardstore.com. Also, visit www.facebook.com/BoneyardAndCo site and also www.instagram.com/boneyard_and_co to see the full range of clothes.