City Buzz: Celebrate independent Sheffield businesses

Natural skincare does the world good

Later this month, a proud Sheffield mother will celebrate three years since she launched her natural skincare range.

Nathalie Bond Organics products. The skincare brand was launched in January 2014 by Sheffield couple Nat and Andy Bond.

Nat Bond was expecting her first child, Alfie, now aged three, when she created Nathalie Bond Organics in January 2014 with her husband Andy.

Nat said: “I made the decision to stop using beauty products packed with chemicals.

“After cleaning out my bathroom cupboard I began blending organic certified oils and butters to create skincare that was gentle, safe and sustainable.”

From there, the brand was launched, and it has been growing every since. The original product range included handmade soap and candles, and it now features soap blocks, liquid soap, body oil, bath salts, body scrubs, lip salves, soy wax candles and skin balms. The products are all made in a small workshop next to the couple’s home.

Nat, also mum to 14-month-old Ted, added:“Every single Nathalie Bond Organics product is handmade in small batches in our workshop.

“The products are handmade and natural and don’t contain any hidden ingredients.

“Each product is a blend of luxurious natural ingredients that are beneficial to the skin – for example, we use coconut oil, shea butter, Dead Sea salts, essential oils, beeswax and clay.

“We also believe a simple skincare routine is more beneficial than one which uses tons of products, so most of our products are versatile and can be used in multiple ways.”

Handmade at Christmas showcase in Sheffield. Image � Museums Sheffield

Nat, aged 33, and Andy, 39, first discussed their vision for a skincare company with a difference at the kitchen table in their Stannington home.

Now, they employ five people to help them create their products, which they sell to customers all over the world.

But the couple have not forgotten their Sheffield roots and are keen to support local businesses.

Nat said:“You can find us in Australia, Germany and Spain – to name a few. But you can also find our products in shops much closer to home, like MoonKo on Division Street, Trapeze Kids on Sharrowvale Road and Kindred & Kind at Renishaw Hall.”

Not only do the couple make products which are good for our skin, they also support a disadvantaged child.

Nat added: “At the heart of our business is a desire to give back and make the planet a better place, so we currently sponsor a child through World Vision - the world’s largest international children’s charity.

“As the business grows, we hope to sponsor more children and support more charities.

Still time to enjoy one last festive treat with products made for you

Almost two weeks since the big day, Christmas may now feel like a distant memory, but there’s still time to enjoy one more festive treat.

Visitors to the Millennium Gallery can discover a feast of original craft and design as the Handmade for Christmas event continues until this Sunday.

A massive sale of vintage clothes owned by 85-year-old Audrey Watson, will be auctioned byTennants. 28th January 2015. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Featuring original British jewellery, textiles, metalwork and ceramics, the showcase brings together work by some of the UK’s most sought-after contemporary makers.

All the money made through the event will be used to support Museums Sheffield’s charitable work throughout the city’s museums, galleries and communities, as well as supporting indepenent makers across the region and further afield.

Entry to the event is free. You can visit the online shop at www.shop.museums-sheffield.org.uk. Also visit Museums Sheffield, Facebook and search @MuseumsSheffield on Twitter.

Clothed in creativity

If you love fashion, but are looking to add a little more creativity into your wardrobe a ‘create your own clothes’ workshop could be just the thing for you.

Sheffield-based textile and mixed media artist Helen Moyes is starting a create your own clothes workshop from Monday, January 9 at 6.30pm.

Helen said of the course: “(You’ll be) making, reading and using patterns to make your own garments.

“Work at your pace with lots of support.”

The course costs £95, lasts for four evenings and will be held at 5 Storrs Drive.

Month-long vintage sale

While most shops on Sheffield’s high street may currently be offering discounts on hundreds of items as part of the January sales, one independent retailer has slashed prices even further.

The Sheffield Thrifty Store on Angel Street in the city centre is offering discounts of up to 90 per cent on selected items, with a number of items costing just £1.

A spokesman for the storesaid: “Upto 90 per cent off - items starting from £1.

“The sale started on Monday, January 1, and is in store only. Be there or be square!”

The sale is expected to last throughout the month, while stocks last.

Entry is free and among the items on sale at the store are second-hand clothes as well as a number of ‘re-worked’ items.

Visit Thrifty Store, Facebook for more information.

Pay as you weigh

Fashionistas are in for a new year treat when the Vintage Kilo Sale returns to Sheffield on February 5.

People attending the event, which will be held at The Foundry at Sheffield Students’ Union, will be able to choose from tens of thousands of vintage items for both men and women.

Clothes are charged by weight, with a kilo of clobber costing only £15.

A spokesman for the Vintage Kilo Sale said: “We’ll be bringing over five tonnes of retro fashion for you to snap up at the unbelievably cheap price of £15 per kilo.

Earlybird entry from 11am costs £3, and general public entry from midday costs £1.50.