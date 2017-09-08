City Buzz: Big opportunity in store for Sheffield entrepreneur Rachel

Tonight, instead of putting her feet up after the first week back at school, teacher-turned business woman Rachel Curry is looking forward to welcoming customers to her furniture store.

The entrepreneur is set to open the shop, called Industrial Design Company, later this month – after months of hard work and planning.

She is opening the shop, in Woodseats, along with her brother Robert and family friend Andrew Bennet.

Rachel said: “I have packed in my long career as a teacher and have taken a massive leap of faith with this new business. I had been teaching for 18 years, but packed it in due to this opportunity.”

She added that she is now looking forward to the launch of the business and excited to open the doors for the first time this evening.

The shop will sell vintage and industrial furniture – think lots of very cool, quirky and unique tables, chairs and sideboards.

The trio will also be selling lighting and accessories. In a brilliantly personal twist, they will employ on-site craftspeople to customise people’s orders.

Rachel said: “Our salvaged vintage stuff comes from various antique fairs around the country. New stuff will also come from Jodpur in India.

“The products are sourced and made to order, ensuring personality and originality. We have a workshop within the shop so we can customise furniture to suit customers needs. We have crafts people and makers who will work for us and also sell their own pieces on a commission basis.

“We are also linked to our friends’ charity, which is called Last Night a DJ Saved my Life, and will be donating money to help fund various projects in India.”

The charity was started seven years ago by Rachel’s long-term friend Jonny Lee. It was another of Rachel’s friends, John Jackson – the development associate for the foundation – who suggested the idea of a partnership.

The charity has raised over £200,000 to date and has funded local and international youth projects, as well as providing medical help and therapy projects.

Industrial Design Company will be helping to raise enough money for the charity to build fresh water wells in Africa and India, some close to where the stock comes from.

The shop will also be an official outlet for the work of local artist Matt Cockayne, who creates work under the brand name Goo Designs.

The launch party will beheld this evening at the shop between 7.30pm and 9pm. The shop will then officially open for trade on Saturday, September 16 between 10am and 4pm.

The Industrial Design Company will be open at 5 Holmhirst Lane, Woodseats, S8 8UG. A new website will be launched soon, which you can find at www.theindustrialdesigncompany.co.uk site. In the meantime, search ‘@industrialdesigncompany’ and ‘@theindustrialdesignco’ on Instagram for a look at some of the pieces.