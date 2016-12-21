Christmas and New Year bus services in Sheffield, Barnsley and the Dearne Valley

Stagecoach Yorkshire has announced details of its Christmas and New Year services in Sheffield to help passengers plan their journeys over the festive period.

All bus services will run as normal up to and including Friday 23 December.

On Christmas Eve, Saturday 24 December, a Saturday service will operate until 7pm.

No buses will operate on Christmas Day, Sunday 25 December.

A special Boxing Day service will be available between 7am and 6.30pm on key routes throughout the city. Normal fares will apply.

A Sunday service will operate on Tuesday 27 December, while a Saturday service will operate on Wednesday 28, Thursday 29 and Friday 30 December.

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 December, a Saturday service will operate until 7pm.

On New Year’s Day, Sunday 1 January, there will be a special services operating on key routes and normal fares will apply.

Finally, on Monday 2 January, there will be a Sunday service.

Normal service will resume on Tuesday 3 January.

* Stagecoach services in Barnsley and Dearne Valle are as follows:

All bus services will run as normal up to and including Friday 23 December.

On Christmas Eve, Saturday 24 December, a Saturday service will operate until 7pm.

No buses will operate on Christmas Day, Sunday 25 December or Boxing Day, Monday 26 December.

A Sunday service will operate on Tuesday 27 December, while a Saturday service will operate on Wednesday 28, Thursday 29 and Friday 30 December.

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 December, a Saturday service will operate until 7pm.

On New Year’s Day, Sunday 1 January, no buses will operate.

Finally, on Monday 2 January, there will be a Sunday service.

Normal service will resume on Tuesday 3 January.

Special services will operate to and from XPO Logistics on 25 December, 26 December and 1 January.

Details of last bus times on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve are on the Stagecoach website. Passengers can also download the Christmas Service Guide, available at www.stagecoachbus.com.

For more information about Stagecoach bus services, visit www.stagecoachbus.com or follow them on Twitter @StagecoachYrks.