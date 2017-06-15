Chocolate maker the latest tenant at Sheffield's Krynkl development

A chocolate factory could soon become the latest tenant of Sheffield’s shipping container development Krynkl.

Crossbow Investments, the firm behind the pioneering building in Shalesmoor, has applied to change the use of one of the ground floor units from an office to a chocolate maker.

The development, which opened late last year, already houses a wide range of businesses, from a gym and a high-end restaurant to an estate agent and a gallery.

But the latest application suggests those with a sweet tooth will have extra reason to visit Krynkl in the near future.

A letter to Sheffield Council included within the planning application says the proposed occupant is a start-up business that plans to predominantly sell wholesale and use the unit for production, but will open to the general public two days a week.

