Chinese wowed by city’s huge potential

Three hundred Chinese business people attended a high-level conference in Sheffield and were wowed by its heritage, culture - and wealth of opportunities.

Senior people from some of the country’s largest state-owned companies, investment funds and private firms attended the international Horasis China Meeting, the first time it has been held in the UK.

Hosted by the Local Enterprise Partnership at a cost of about £250,000, it was hailed a success for creating closer ties between enthusiastic would-be partners.

Vincent Zheng, partner in Shanghai-based Capital First Partners, which has $100m under management, said he was interested in luxury cutlery brands for the burgeoning middle class.

Chao Jin, of Fastway Jet in Beijing, said he was interested in new UK bases for private jets - and planned to visit Doncaster Sheffield Airport after learning it was just 30 minutes away.

He said: “I walked round Sheffield and I thought it was brilliant. Many of my friends graduated in Sheffield and I like the heritage, culture and academic atmosphere. It also sets an example for many Chinese cities for the way it has transformed itself.”

Sir Nigel Knowles said it was a high point as chair of the LEP. He persuaded Horasis founder Dr Frank-Jurgen Richter to bring the event to Sheffield after they met at the world economic forum in Davos.

He added: “I would be staggered if we didn’t get some materially positive developments out of this.

“We have been asked for details of construction and housing projects, nuclear projects, a huge range.

“I fully expect academic collaboration, joint ventures, knowledge transfer partnerships, commercial relationships and investment to come out of this gathering. The enthusiasm and commitment has been terrific.

“I was asked to do this job to raise the profile of Sheffield City Region around the world and this is the evidence I’m doing that.”

Those attending included Xu Jin, minister counsellor, UK Embassy of China and Xiong Meng, executive vice chairman, China Federation of Industrial Economics.