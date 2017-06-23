Charity boss hailed a UK digital leader

The chief executive of a Sheffield-based national charity was honoured at a prestigious UK awards ceremony, and named Digital Leader of the Year.

Helen Milner OBE, boss of Good Things Foundation, received the award at the Digital Leaders 100 Awards 2017, for demonstrate a ‘pioneering and sustainable approach to digital transformation’ after 30 years in online education.

The awards were launched in 2013 as a way to recognise individuals and organisations across the public, private and non-profit sectors.

Good Things Foundation is the UK’s leading digital and social inclusion charity, working to help disadvantaged people make the most of technology to improve their lives. Helen founded the charity which today has 5,000 partners.

Since 2010, Good Things Foundation has helped more than two million people learn basic digital skills.

Helen said: “It is a huge honour to be recognised in this way. The work of Good Things Foundation and our thousands of local partners are changing the lives of people every day - people who are struggling in a digital world. I have the pleasure to work with a talented team and with supportive partners who make success easy.”

Previous winners of the Digital Leader award include Maggie Philbin OBE, BBC technology reporter and CEO of technology education organisation TeenTech.

A judge for this year’s awards, Maggie tweeted about Helen’s win: “She had my vote! Great leader, great woman. If you don’t know her work check out what Helen is doing with Good Things Foundation.”

As an extra testament to the innovation to be found in the city, Sheffield Flourish was named Digital Charity of the Year.

Roz Davies, managing director of the local mental health charity said: “The award is amazing news for the hundreds of people living with mental health conditions and supporters who have made Sheffield Flourish what it is!”

Sheffield Flourish is a community hub that enables people living with mental health conditions to find the resources and connections they need to build the lives they wish to lead.

People living with mental health difficulties have helped in building and shaping Sheffield Flourish.

Their vision is for a city in which expertise and abilities are valued and supported, and where communities and organisations are mental health friendly.

They support people to build new relationships defined by friendship and hope.