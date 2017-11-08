Character of 'prestige' Sheffield office makes major investment worthwhile

As renovations go, the extensive project to turn Steel City House into top quality offices was not the easiest.

Turning a three-sided building that dates back to 1929 into an open, versatile and modern space caused serious headaches for Scott’s Developments.

One of the British Business Bank boardrooms, looking out over the city.

Managing director John Scotting admits that the build went over the £10 million budget. But despite what his finance director might say, John is more than happy with the result.

“We just wanted to make sure everything was as high quality as possible,” he said.

“We had this notion that Sheffield lacked a London-style office building. You’ve got the new-builds like St Paul’s, and thats a great office development. But because we are starting here with a grade II-listed building, you have got more character than something you start from the ground up.”

It was that character that persuaded bosses at British Business Bank to choose Steel City House, in West Street, over the St Paul’s buildings for their move from Foundry House. The firm moved in last month, taking the top two floors - which boast some of the best views of the city centre thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows all around.

John Scotting.

“Their rationale for moving in was the prestige of it,” said John.

“They were looking at St Paul’s as well as here. That was initially where they were supposed to be moving. But they came and looked at this and it caught their eye.”

The most eye-catching feature of the renovated building is undoubtedly the central atrium, with wide balconies looking out over a six-storey space that lets in plenty of light.

Contractor Clay Construction ripped out most of the centre of the building, using a crane in Pinfold Street to drop in new steelwork via cameras.

Steel City House in West Street.

The design of the Steel City House - ‘not a right angle in it’, said John - means the bridges which provide access to the central lift shaft are not aligned to any of the building’s three sides.

Those architectural quirks, combined with the busy schedules of contractors in a buoyant construction sector, presented dual challenges to Scott’s Developments - especially once British Business Bank signed up.

“We just staffed up and ramped everything right up to try to get everything done,” said John. “We were well bechind because of those issues. But we caught up just by chucking resources at it.”

Talks with prospective tenants are ongoing, with the potential for a cafe in the small space fronting West Street.

The new entrance lobby.

“I’m confident we’ll have at least another floor away soon,” said John.